Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,612 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.01% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,309,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.24.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

