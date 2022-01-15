PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,963 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

