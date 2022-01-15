PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PAYS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 289,943 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.