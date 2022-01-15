PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $96,200.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 77% higher against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006700 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

