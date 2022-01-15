Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $43.60 Average PT from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Parsons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. 214,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

