ParkinGo (GOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $556.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $556.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,281.85 or 0.99896093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00033070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.48 or 0.00737362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.