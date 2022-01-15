Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report $33.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.39 million and the lowest is $31.64 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 293,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

