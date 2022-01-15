ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 124.5% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $73,745.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00342513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.