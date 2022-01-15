PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

NYSE:PAR opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

