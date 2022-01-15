Pangolin (PNG) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Pangolin has a market cap of $45.35 million and $1.72 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.94 or 0.07679768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.51 or 0.99925759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,043,039 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

