Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $43,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

