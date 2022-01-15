Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $27.34 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 525.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,594 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $322.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

