Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,968 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHI stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.88.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

