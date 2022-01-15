Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 205,969 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 527.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Garmin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Garmin by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

GRMN opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

