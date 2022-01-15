Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 164,545 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,545 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $48,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

