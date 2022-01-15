Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,005 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of AGCO worth $29,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 47.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.06 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

