PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Price Target Increased to 770.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jan 15th, 2022

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 730.00 to 770.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.19.

MPGPF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

