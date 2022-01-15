PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Price Target Increased to 770.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 730.00 to 770.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.19.

MPGPF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

