Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

