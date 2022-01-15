Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 11,327 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

