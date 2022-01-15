Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

