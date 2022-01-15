Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. Outlook Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,121. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, COO Terry Dagnon purchased 25,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,777.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

