Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 619.4% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 77,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

