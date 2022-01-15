Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 30,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,399,679.17.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Monday, October 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

