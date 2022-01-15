Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:OLA opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$46,898.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,397,532.22.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

