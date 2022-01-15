Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

