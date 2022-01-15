Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $118,092,130. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

Shares of MRNA opened at $204.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.66 and its 200 day moving average is $320.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

