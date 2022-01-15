Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 146.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 224.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 247.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 187.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

