Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

