Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

