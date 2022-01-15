Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $196.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.32. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

