Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Shares Down 0.1%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Orion Biotech Opportunities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 112,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC raised its position in Orion Biotech Opportunities by 5.8% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

