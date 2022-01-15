ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ORIC stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $504.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

