Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of FOCS opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 456.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

