Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.49

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.77). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The stock has a market cap of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.49.

About Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

