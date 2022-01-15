Opacity Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and $664,016.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

