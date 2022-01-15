OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

