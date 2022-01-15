Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

