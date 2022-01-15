Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTX. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

ONTX stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.67. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.78% and a negative net margin of 8,294.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

