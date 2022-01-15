Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom's shares have outperformed its industry in the pastyear, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last three quarters. Consistency and diversity of operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for Omnicom. The company’s bottom line is gaining from ongoing operating efficiency initiatives in real estate, back office services, procurement and IT areas. Change in business mix resulting from disposition of some non-core or underperforming agencies over the past year, is also aiding the bottom line. However, global presence exposes it to foreign exchange rate risks. Dependence on information technology systems makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. The company’s CRM Execution and Support segment remains a concern.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

NYSE OMC opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

