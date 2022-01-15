Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 9,393 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 293.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.45. 1,628,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.62 and its 200 day moving average is $283.67. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

