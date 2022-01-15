Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 364 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,550. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.