Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 1,990 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.67. 8,836,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

