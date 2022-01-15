Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. 4,986,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,673. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

