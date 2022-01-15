Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

