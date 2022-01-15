Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.68.

AVGO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.37. 2,566,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

