Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.60.

OLK opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

