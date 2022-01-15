OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Target were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

TGT opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

