OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

