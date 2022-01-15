OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 765 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 973,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

