OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 610 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 4.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

